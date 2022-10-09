The Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag keeps all your training gear—and more—at hand. A side compartment stores shoes separately, while inner and outer pockets help you stay organized. Use it for a trip to the gym or away for the weekend. We've got you covered. This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester fibers.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Brasilia 9.5.