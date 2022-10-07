Apple Watch Nike

Apple Watch Nike and Nike Run Club are your teammates for a better run. The new Nike Bounce watch face moves with you. Always-on metrics make it easy to see how you’re doing. And that’s just the start. Take the next stride to better running with Apple Watch Nike.

Bounce Around

Apple Watch Nike was made to move with you and the new Bounce watch face does just that. It's interactive and reacts to your motion. Customize it with your favorite colors or gradient to make exercising with Apple Watch Nike a truly moving experience.

Nike Run Club on Apple Watch


Just like you, the Nike Run Club app is always getting better. With updates like Pace Charts that let you see your progress throughout a run, and streak badges, we help you celebrate your gains. We pay attention to the stats – so you can pay attention to the scenery – with new always-on metrics that take advantage of the Apple Watch Series 7 display so they’re always visible.

Now more accessible for more runners; with VoiceOver*, Apple Watch can read what's on screen to you. And bigger text options make everything easier to see.

*Available in US only.

Your Guide to a Better Run

It’s like having a coach who runs with you anywhere, knows just what you need to hear and always cheers you on. So whether you want a run that’s easy or hard, long or short, Nike Run Club’s Guided Runs have got you covered – morning, noon and night. Help make every run your best with NRC’s Guided Runs.

One Watch, Two Ways to Workout

Nike Run Club

From expert coaches to an incredible community, the NRC app has what you need to start running, keep running, and enjoy running more.

Nike Training Club

The NTC app puts the prompts and rep countdowns directly on your wrist so you can flow seamlessly through any workout.

Additional Bands

Add more color to your workouts with options for the Nike Sport Band and the reflective Nike Sport Loop.

