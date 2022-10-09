4 Surprising Ways Your Body Changes During Pregnancy

Real talk: Loving every aspect of growing a human isn’t always possible. When you’re pregnant and happen to be feeling anxious, exhausted, nauseous, achy or, you know, all the above, it can be really hard to appreciate the process of bringing a baby into the world. But one thing’s for certain: Your body is achieving other-level feats of transformation, endurance and self-protection.



In fact, a recent study led by Duke University discovered that the amount of energy women use during pregnancy peaks around 2.2 times their resting energy expenditure. Top endurance athletes can get higher than that during shorter events like a marathon, but for an endurance “event” that lasts nine months, no one has ever burned energy at a higher rate than pregnant people. In other words, juggling all the physiological demands of pregnancy pushes the body kind of like an ultramarathon — except this is one “race” you run every day for nine months instead of one or two days maybe ever.



“A pregnant body is working so incredibly hard during rest that the fact that it’s also likely going to work, exercising and possibly already chasing children around is so incredible,” says Ainslie Kehler, PhD, an exercise and reproductive health specialist based in Vancouver, British Columbia.



Since many of the physiological changes that happen during those nine-ish months are internal, they may not be so obvious to you. So, to give you a better idea of how beyond your body is — even on days when you don’t feel so hot — take a look at these almost inconceivable (get it?) events.