How Strength Training Can Improve Your Metabolism

Strength training helps to increase your resting metabolic rate (RMR) by increasing the amount of lean muscle on your body. Your RMR is the number of calories your body requires to perform basic functions, such as breathing, circulation, and digestion.

Since lean muscle tissue is more metabolically active than fat, a body with more muscle mass will require more energy (calories) even at rest. The actual number of calories, however, is a matter of debate. Some claim increasing muscle mass can help you to burn hundreds more calories per day, but those claims are likely exaggerated.

Studies that compare the exact caloric expenditure of fat versus muscle are rare because the measurements would be difficult to acquire with accuracy. But exercise physiologists at the University of New Mexico estimated that muscle is responsible for about 20 percent of the total number of calories you burn each day while fat is responsible for only 5 percent.