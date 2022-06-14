For beginners, the physical and mental health benefits of running might seem like they are out of reach. But you don’t have to run at high speeds or long distances to reap the rewards of running. In fact, running just a mile a day may reduce your risk of injury associated with long-distance running while allowing you to realize many of the same benefits.



Running one mile a day won’t be enough to maintain optimal physical fitness, but running a mile a day is a great place to start, whether outside or on a treadmill. The Department of Health and Human Services recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio or 75 minutes of intense aerobic activity per week in addition to strength training. Check out all the benefits runners can expect if they incorporate a daily mile run into their fitness routine.