How To Treat Sore Muscles After a Tough Workout, According to Experts

If sore muscles have become common after your workouts — even the not-too-tough ones — you may be progressing your workouts too rapidly, Millar said. Modifying your training plan by emphasizing recovery can help muscle recovery. Also, be sure you’re adjusting the intensity of the workouts to match their intention. In other words, keep easy days easy and keep intense workouts difficult. The goal is to make sure you're not pushing hard on every workout so your body has time to recover.

"The only strategy that's proven for reducing post-exercise muscle soreness and improving recovery is taking a progressive approach to exercise," Millar said.

How do you know if you’re pushing too hard all the time? Mack said that in addition to soreness, you'll likely experience other signs of overtraining, such as fatigue (even when you're not working out), irritability, poor sleep, feeling tense or stressed, and having decreased motivation. You may also start seeing reduced mobility as a result of soreness, like being less able to sit comfortably or having trouble reaching your arms over your head.