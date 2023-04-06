Spurs tracksuit: own the pitch
Whether you're warming up, cooling down or chilling out, our Tottenham tracksuits make a smart addition to your workout wardrobe. Light but insulating materials and sleek silhouettes give you the coverage you need without adding bulk. And with designs inspired by the latest strips, each finished with your team's iconic badge, you can channel your heroes as you power through your session.
From chilly early-morning training sessions to vital team matches, we design our Spurs tracksuits with football players in mind. You'll find tops made with funnel necklines and adjustable hoods, delivering added protection from the chill. As your muscles warm up and you start to sweat, our Nike Dri-FIT fabric wicks away moisture so it can dry fast. And when it's time to shed the extra layers, zip fastenings on the lower legs of the bottoms mean you can take them off over your boots.
Raising a rising Saturday league star, or even a future Academy hopeful? Our Tottenham tracksuits are perfect for keeping your young Spurs fan protected as they hone their skills. We make our junior-size apparel from the pro-quality fabrics we use for our adult range. So, they can expect the same sweat-wicking properties and freedom to move as their on-pitch icons. And with authentic club badging and the latest team colourways, they can channel their heroes for inspiration.
Protecting the health of our environment is a team game, and at Nike, we're committed to doing our bit. Nike's Move to Zero is our company-wide initiative to get to net zero carbon emissions and waste. As part of this commitment, we recycle an average of one billion plastic bottles per year into high-tech fabrics for our sporting apparel. To join us, look for Tottenham Hotspur tracksuits with the Sustainable Materials tag.