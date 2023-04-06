PSG tracksuits: channel your heroes
Whether you're tackling a cold-weather training session or chilling out after a tough gym workout, our new PSG tracksuits deliver practical warmth and effortless style. Expect neat, uncluttered silhouettes that give maximum freedom of movement, finished with authentic badging to showcase your allegiance to Les Parisiens. For added impact, check out designs inspired by the team's latest strips and colourways.
Warming up for your team's must-win fixture or enjoying a weekend kickabout? Nike Paris Saint-Germain tracksuits are built to keep you comfortable. Choose pieces with our unique Nike Dri-FIT fabric—it wicks away sweat from your skin so it can dry quickly, keeping you fresh and comfortable for longer. Playing in cold weather? Funnel necklines and closely fitted bottoms offer snug draughtproofing. And when it's time to shed the layers, zippers on the ankles mean you can strip down without taking off your boots.
Because aspiring footie stars love to channel their sporting heroes, our PSG tracksuit range includes junior-size options for young players. We craft our kids' tracksuits from the same pro-quality fabrics we use for our adult apparel, with sweat-wicking fibres and breathable weaves so they can focus on honing their skills. Look out for secure zipped pockets to keep their valuables safe as they train, and snug hooded styles that give extra coverage during wet or windy training sessions.
Safeguarding the future of our planet requires all of us to do our bit. Nike's Move to Zero initiative is our company-wide commitment to take our business to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To help get us there, we use recycled fibres—like polyester yarns spun from plastic bottles diverted from landfill—to make our clothing. We also make nylon fabrics from reused sources, such as fishing nets and old carpets. To play your part, look for the Sustainable Materials tag throughout our range of PSG football tracksuits.