Inter Milan tracksuits: feel like a pro
Our Inter Milan tracksuits are crafted for excellence, whether you're a seasoned player or supporting the team. Breathable fabrics and smart tailoring mean you can enjoy the same professional quality as your favourite football stars. You'll find style details like the team colours and embroidered Inter emblem, alongside the iconic Nike Swoosh. When you're warming up on the touchline, our Inter tracksuits are crafted to lock in heat and flex with you as you stretch. Zips at the hems allow you to pull them over your boots, getting you match-ready in an instant.
Choose from slim-fit Inter Milan football tracksuits with a hooded top or track jacket to match. A sleek fit ensures nothing comes between you and the ball. Meanwhile, our sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT technology moves moisture rapidly away from your body, so you can concentrate on scoring goals. Our kids' designs use the same smart technology as our adult range to support future champions honing their skills. That means everyone can play their best game, whatever their age.
Comfort is king, so we've designed every detail of the Inter tracksuit with this in mind. The warmer jackets are crafted from knit fabric with a brushed lining for maximum heat-locking on chilly training days. Ultra-soft, smooth material and a lightweight feel make these tracksuits extremely versatile. Throw on over your shorts pre-game, or pull a set on to kick back at home while you're watching the match. Heading to the stadium? Choose a set in a colour to match your favourite player.