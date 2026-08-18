Running shoes in white: unleash your potential
Our company started with running shoes, so it's no surprise that the sport is still at the heart of what we do. Today, we engineer each element of our white running shoes to help you smash your goals. Take our outsoles, for example. We make them to suit the surface you're running on, so you experience maximum stability wherever the journey takes you. Meanwhile, supportive inner soles cushion and protect your feet throughout every stride and mile. And with breathable uppers that let you stay fresh and focused for longer, you're all set to tackle your next challenge.
Move with confidence
At Nike, we know every run and every runner is unique. That's why we design our white running trainers with a choice of outsoles to suit your chosen surface. If you mostly run in urban environments, look for lightly textured soles made from durable rubber—perfect for pounding the pavement. When you're ready for trail adventures, go for pairs with deep directional cleats that keep you stable on slippy ground. Focused on track-and-sprint events? We have specialist running spikes to power you through to the finish.
Lasting comfort
Because running can be tough on your joints and muscles, we build our white running shoes with world-class cushioning inside. Our Nike Air units deliver exceptional protection without weighing you down. Meanwhile, their responsive design gives you a springy, propulsive feel to power your next stride. Choose white running trainers with units in the heel or toe for targeted support. Or, go for Nike Air units that run the length of the sole for extra bounce.
Power to perform
With lots of designs to choose from, you'll find white running shoes that suit your unique needs at Nike. For a light-as-air feel, look for pairs featuring woven mesh uppers. We craft these with innovative fibres that flex with every movement of your foot, so nothing holds you back from crossing the finish line. Meanwhile, breathable weaves ensure air can circulate around your feet—helping you stay cool and comfortable. If you need durable footwear that's built to stand up to the elements, check out leather styles. You'll also find white running shoes with weather-resistant GORE-TEX finishes to keep you protected from the rain.
Find your fit
To perform at your peak, you need footwear that suits your running style. Our low-profile running shoes in white have a sleek, minimalist shape for maximum mobility. That makes them a smart option for sprinting and tackling smooth surfaces like tracks or pavements. If you prefer a bit more support around the ankle, go for high-rise pairs that offer extra stability. Look for padding at the collar to help prevent chafing, plus pull tabs at the heels so they're easy to slip on and off.
Nike's Move to Zero
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. Ready to join us? Look for white running trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag.