      Nike Indy
      Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Indy
      Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
      £32.95
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Just In
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      £54.95
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
      £49.95
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Member Access
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      £89.95
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Jacquard Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Jacquard Top
      £109.95
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      £89.95
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV Women's Top
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV
      Women's Top
      £124.95
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV Women's Wool Trousers
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV
      Women's Wool Trousers
      £124.95
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
      £39.95
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      £89.95
      Nike Swoosh Flyknit
      Nike Swoosh Flyknit Women's High-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Flyknit
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      £79.95
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      £89.95
      Nike Pro Swoosh
      Nike Pro Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Graphic Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Graphic Sports Bra
      £37.95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Graphic Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Graphic Mid-Rise Leggings
      £49.95
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Nike Alate Ellipse Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      £54.95
      Nike Power
      Nike Power Women's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Power
      Women's Training Trousers
      £49.95
      Nike Alate (M)
      Nike Alate (M) Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Nursing Sports Bra (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate (M)
      Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Nursing Sports Bra (Maternity)
      £54.95
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
      Member Access
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
      £99.95
      Nike
      Nike Women's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Women's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      £59.95
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      £44.95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      £22.95
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      £22.95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      £32.95
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      £22.95

      Matching gym sets: look sharp, train hard

      Look, feel and train at the top of your game in our matching gym sets. Mix and match leggings, shorts or joggers with supportive sports bras and cosy hoodies from the Nike gym co-ord collection.

      To stay cool and fresh during workouts, opt for pieces with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast. This innovative technology means the fabric is extra breathable, so you can work up a sweat and still feel fresh.

      Our two-piece gym sets are made to help you train however works for you. Whether that's shorts with pockets, inbuilt support or an extra-high waist, there are plenty of options to build your perfect workout look. Take your pick from a range of colours to curate your own gym style.