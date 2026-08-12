White running trainers for women: power your performance
At Nike, we've been proud supporters of women's running since 1979, when we partnered with the International Runners Committee to lobby for gender equality in distance events. Today, our women's white running shoes help runners everywhere enhance their performance. Think engineered outsoles to suit your running surface. Flexible mesh uppers that move when you do. And world-class cushioning to protect your joints and muscles.
Because running can be demanding on your body, we design our ladies' white running shoes with specialist built-in support. Pairs with Nike Air units give you the cushioned protection you need to run with confidence. Plus, our revolutionary lightweight materials mean you'll get shock absorption without unwanted weight or bulk. Experience a springy, propulsive feel that powers you through each stride—so you stay ready for your next challenge.
A successful run is built from the ground up. Our white running shoes for women come with a choice of outsole designs to suit your needs. Lightly textured rubber designs have excellent durability—perfect for tackling smooth, hard surfaces like pavements or tarmac. For track events, check out our women's white running shoes with spikes. These give extra bite for powerful push-offs and confident landings. Meanwhile, our trail-running shoes feature deep directional cleats so you can take on rough and slippy conditions with ease.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. If you'd like to join us, choose white running trainers for women with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content.