Running shorts: pick up the pace
Whether you're on the treadmill, the track or the open road, our running shorts support your every move. Breathable fabrics give you the power to go the distance and offer comfort from the first stride to your last. We've got racing shorts in head-turning shades that get you noticed on the road, along with the classic staples you'll reach for again and again. Whether you're tackling tricky terrains or mastering your sprint, Nike race shorts are designed to boost your performance.
Keep your cool
Breathable fabrics give you the power to tackle any distance and offer comfort from the first stride to your last. Looking for your perfect fit? We have options for every runner. Think extra-short cuts in loose silhouettes that offer maximum freedom. Meanwhile, longer styles hug your legs for added coverage and protection. Plus, our run shorts made with InfinaLock technology create a compressive and supportive feel. Whichever pair you pick, you'll notice our iconic Nike Swoosh across the range—a mark of our premium quality.
Streamlined silhouettes
Innovative technology sets Nike running shorts apart from the rest. Take Nike AeroSwift technology, for example. It blends cutting-edge features and materials with a precise fit—delivering mobility and lightweight comfort, mile after mile. When the temperature rises, look for racing shorts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This high-performance fabric wicks sweat away from your skin and disperses it across the surface, helping you stay dry and fresh for longer.
Freedom to move
Need extra support on your next jog? We've got run shorts crafted from super-stretchy, compressive fabric that improves circulation. This means your muscles can flex further and recover faster. Or if you're looking for that barely-there feel, try a pair of running shorts made from feather-light materials. Plus, breathable mesh panels make sure you get ventilation where you need it most. Our woven fabric is durable enough to go the distance while remaining lightweight, so you'll feel free when you're out on the road.
Personalise your fit
At Nike, we know details matter. That's why you'll find race shorts with practical pockets on the sides and back—perfect for stashing your essentials on long runs. For a secure fit, choose racing shorts with a high-waisted silhouette that looks compact and streamlined. We've also got mid-rise running shorts for an easy, relaxed feel. No matter which cut you choose, expect stretchy waistbands that flex with you and help you stay comfortable until you cross the finish line. Plus, adjustable drawstrings mean you can adjust your fit. Looking for a little more coverage? Race shorts with an inner lining provide an extra layer, so you can stay focused on your run without distractions.
Nike's Move to Zero
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose running shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.