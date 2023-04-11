- Buying GuideHow to Pick the Best Nike Running Jacket (or Gilet) for Cold Weather
Reach your PB with Nike cold weather running gear
When the track or pavement calls, our range of winter running gear has got you covered – no matter how cold it is out there. Stretchy running tops and wide waistband leggings allow you to move freely, while hoodies and sweatshirts offer full coverage and sweat-wicking comfort – the ultimate combination for winter running. And innovative extras, like extended collars and thumb holes to keep your sleeves in place, mean you can worry less about the chill and focus on perfecting your stride.
Need a little extra warmth to help you get out of bed and into those running shoes? The cold weather is no match for our compression and baselayers – Dri-FIT Technology helps you feel locked in and stay cool when your heart rate starts to climb.
Plus, machine washable materials like polyester and elastane keep your winter running gear soft, lightweight and ready to take on that next chilly sprint or 10k whenever you are.