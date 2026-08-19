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Basketball Clothing

Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
£49.99
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
£59.99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
£44.99
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
£129.99
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
—Sabrina Ionescu
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
£109.99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
£79.99
JA
JA Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
JA
Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
£134.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
£99.99
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
£174.99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
£44.99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Hoodie
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Hoodie
£119.99
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
£32.99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
£32.99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
£49.99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
£79.99
Slovenia
Slovenia Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
Just In
Slovenia
Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
£82.99
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
£39.99
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
£69.99

Basketball clothing: put your game face on

Bring your best on the court with basketball clothing that makes you feel like a pro. We've got high-tech leggings and shorts for men and women, offering maximum support, comfort and flexibility. Look for Dri-FIT tops that wick away sweat, so it can dry quickly. You can choose loose-fitting T-shirts, jerseys and tanks featuring game-inspired graphics, or keep it simple with a sleek performance top emblazoned with the iconic Swoosh.

Comfort is key when you're on the court—but it's just as important when you're off it. Kit yourself out in our cosy, fleece-lined tracksuit bottoms and matching hoodies, designed to keep you snug when you're cooling down or warming up. Get hold of pro-quality pieces in your favourite player's colours—so you can rep your team with pride.

Budding NBA juniors will love our kids' basketball outfits, whether it's game-ready kit to help them hone their skills or graphic tees and loungewear inspired by their favourite players. You'll also find super-soft babies' basketball clothing for future players and superfans.