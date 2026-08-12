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Women's winter running clothing: take your training to the next level
When the temperature drops, you need women's winter running clothing that will keep you cosy as you train. Our long-sleeved training tops and high-waisted leggings help to lock in warmth with extended coverage. Nike Therma-FIT technology works to manage your body's natural heat to help keep you warm in cool conditions. Plus, the compressive fabric boosts blood flow to muscles—helping to prevent injury as you're warming up, and supporting recovery when you're cooling down. For extra warmth, pull on a jacket or gilet from our collection of cold-weather running clothes for women. Quilted styles are designed to trap air between the layers, keeping you warm while remaining lightweight.
Look out for cosy features like fleece-lined collars and pockets. Drawstring hems let you adjust the fit as the temperature changes. Plus, stretchy cuffs help to keep draughts and splashes out. Need somewhere to stash your essentials? Styles with easy-access pockets make it easy to keep your belongings with you. We believe every athlete deserves to look and feel their best. That's why we make our women's winter running clothing in a wide range of styles and fits. Whether you're looking for neutral tones or bold prints, we've got something to suit your workout wardrobe. And you can expect to see our iconic Nike Swoosh on every piece—a badge of premium quality.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose women's cold-weather running clothes with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.