What to Wear for Cold Weather Running

Running in the cold doesn't have to mean frozen hands or chattering teeth. If you dress in the right layers—and with the right Nike technologies—there's no such thing as bad weather.

Learning how to layer is the key to running in winter's cold weather without sacrificing comfort. You want to wear pieces that work with your body as it warms up. That means base layers that pull sweat away from your skin for quick evaporation, mid layers that trap heat in and outer layers that shield you from wind, rain and snow. Get it right, and your gear will help you embrace the elements and keep moving, no matter the temperature.

Whether you're tackling a pre-dawn tempo run or logging miles on the coldest day of the year, the goal is the same: stay warm without overheating. Here's how to build cold-weather running outfits using some of Nike's best innovations in performance apparel.