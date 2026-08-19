Winter Clothes & Apparel

Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
£74.99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
£99.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
£109.99
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Long-Sleeve Performance Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Long-Sleeve Performance Top
£69.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
£59.99
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
£79.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
£32.99
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
£69.99
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
£129.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
£32.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
£99.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
£37.99
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
£22.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
£54.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
£34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
£34.99
Nike Dry
Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Fitness Shorts
Nike Dry
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Fitness Shorts
£44.99
Nike Cushioned
Nike Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
£12.99
Jordan
Jordan Everyday Crew Socks (3 pairs)
Jordan
Everyday Crew Socks (3 pairs)
£17.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
£39.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
£64.99
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Men's Down Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Men's Down Running Gilet
£164.99
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
£14.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
£42.99

Nike winter clothing

Comfortably layer up in cold conditions


Our winter clothes are made for the days when the temperature plummets but your goals stay the same. Build your gear around easy designs that let you move freely through running, training, football and daily plans. We've got fleece hoodies with adjustable necklines, cuffs and hems to help fine-tune your coverage when the weather changes. Meanwhile, insulated joggers and other lightweight base layers work to ensure you keep warm—without feeling bulky.


Warmth that works with your body


At Nike, we know you'll want clothes for this winter that feel cosy, breathable and ready to move. That's why we created our Therma-FIT apparel. This helps manage your body’s natural heat, so you stay comfortable in lower temperatures. You'll also discover supple Nike Tech designs crafted from insulating material with added stretch to lock in comfort and give a smooth feel. This makes them ideal for stretching, lifting or cooling down after a session. Plus, brushed-back fleeces provide a soft layer against your skin.


High-performance layering


When you're working hard, your apparel in winter needs to handle sweat as well as cold. Check out our pieces that feature Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever fabric wicks sweat away from your body for speedier evaporation to keep you fresh and focused throughout runs, gym sessions and team training. Meanwhile, long-sleeved tees and sweatshirts in streamlined fits sit close to the skin for easy layering, while our flexible leggings and tights offer support through warm-ups and cooldowns. You can adjust your body's heat before, during and after movement, too, with tapered joggers, half-zip tops and full-zip hoodies. The result is gear that feels secure, smooth and ready for repeat wear.


Effective coverage when the temperature drops


Winter days can bring wind, drizzle and sudden changes. Our cold-weather clothes with Nike Storm-FIT technology help protect you from gusts and rain to make sure you stay snug in harsh conditions. Look out for jackets, coats and gilets that add a cosy piece without weighing you down. Relaxed and oversized cuts make space for extra layers, while slim and standard fits give a cleaner feel for training or travel. From early starts to late finishes, our apparel in this range is all designed to keep you comfortable on the move.


Comfort beyond your session


These winter clothes aren't just for workouts. They're for walks to the gym, the trip across town and your rest days. Think sleek tracksuits that bring a put-together effect. Winterised tops that are made from cosy fleece. And mid-rise leggings with mesh panels to ensure snugness. Choose comfy options that feel good when you bend, reach and walk. Then, mix them through your weekly rotation for sport, recovery and everyday wear.