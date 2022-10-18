The Best Nike Leggings for Cold Weather
Buying Guide
Whether you're setting out for a sub-zero run or settling in to watch your favourite show, these Nike leggings are designed for comfort in cold weather.
Cold-weather leggings are an essential clothing item when temperatures dip. A soft, cosy pair of leggings can be worn by themselves or layered underneath other garments—from snow trousers to skirts—for additional warmth.
And whether you're embarking on a frigid morning run, hitting the ski slopes or simply lounging on the sofa, the cold-weather leggings from Nike can accompany a wide variety of activities. Read on to find your ideal pair.
(Related: The Best Nike Running Jackets and Gilets to Wear All Season)
1.Nike Therma-FIT One Mid-Rise Leggings
This garment has all the hallmarks of a warm, cosy pair of running leggings: Nike Therma-FIT technology (which helps to manage your natural body heat in cold temperatures), sturdy, non-sheer fabric and a tight, body-hugging feel. You'll also find two hidden pockets on the waistband to secure essential items, like a set of keys or smartphone.
2.Nike Storm-FIT Phenom Elite Running Leggings
On rainy, windy, icy runs, cold-weather leggings—like the Nike Storm-FIT Phenom Elite Running Leggings—are crucial. These trousers contain windproof and water-repellent fabric and a special knit design on the back of the legs for extra breathability.
Plus, there's reflective-design taping throughout the leggings, ensuring visibility on the road or trail. And remember, even if the leggings are meant to endure the elements, sometimes it's best to stick to the treadmill.
3.Nike Pro Therma-FIT ADV
These trousers offer a sturdy, supportive feel with a soft fleece inner lining, making them ideal for trekking outdoors in cold weather or layering beneath other trousers. They also contain Therma-FIT Technology, helping you stay toasty when temperatures drop.
4.Nike Dri-FIT AeroSwift Running Leggings
For elite runners, ensuring that cold-weather leggings are lightweight and breathable is key. The Nike AeroSwift Leggings are designed to move seamlessly with each stride, with a perforated "Flyvent" waistband to provide extra ventilation and special ribbed material for quicker cooling. But the trousers are still able to withstand icy temperatures with a special built-in liner and supportive fabric.
(Related: The Best Nike Football Gear for Cold Weather)
5.Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Running Leggings
With an encased elastic waistband and external drawcord to personalise the fit, as well as Dri-FIT Technology to keep sweat off the skin, the Nike Dri-FIT Challenger leggings are ideal trousers for both workouts and everyday wear. Nike Power fabric provides support and insulation while still offering ample stretch.
6.Nike Repel Challenger Running Leggings
Keep warm and dry—even when the weather turns—with the Nike Repel Challenger Leggings. Each pair is made from water-repellent fabric that's soft, smooth and stretchy, meaning you can focus on stacking up the miles rather than adjusting your outfit.
Words by Julia Sullivan