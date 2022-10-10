Running Training Plans

Welcome to Your New Starting Line
Wherever you’re at, whenever you’re ready, we’ve got advice, guidance and a running plan for you in the Nike Run Club app. From Guided Runs to mindset advice, nutrition and recovery tips, our holistic Training Plans are designed to help you start right and finish strong. Let’s run together.
Our Training Philosophy
“You need to celebrate your journey to the starting line, and one of the easiest things to celebrate will be your progression as an athlete.”
Chris Bennett
Nike Running Global Head Coach