Marathon Training Plan
The Marathon is the ultimate road race. And the Marathon training journey is the ultimate running experience.
But we believe the marathon is about more than just running 26.2 miles. Whatever your reason to run, this comprehensive 18-week Training Plan is designed to provide holistic marathon coaching and guidance, every step of the way.
Get the benefit of Guided Runs with Nike Run Club coaches, Nike Training Club workouts, and mindset, nutrition and recovery tips. Whether it’s training your brain or making the most of a rest day, taking on a marathon challenge isn’t just about miles, it’s about you and your progress.
Learn the strength-building benefits of Speed Runs, the physical and mental advantages of Long Runs, and the regenerative power of Recovery Runs through guidance from coaches and athletes who’ve been there and run it.
We know training has to fit into your life, so whether you're 8 or 18 weeks from race day, or want to run 3, 4 or 5 days a week, we’re here to guide you whenever you’re ready—as your coach, teammate, and biggest fan.
We’ll meet you on the starting line!
Start Your Marathon Journey
“The fundamental goal of marathon training is being able to cover the distance. And not just make it to the finish line, but make it to the finish line as best you can.”
Chris Bennett
Nike Running Global Head Coach
Get Started With Coach Bennett
Program Overview
Here’s a sample of what your training will look like for the first two weeks of the plan. Download Nike Run Club to see what’s in store for the remaining 16 weeks.
18 Weeks to Go
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: Ten Minute Run or RECOVERY RUN: 10:00 minute run
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: First Speed Run or SPEED RUN: Intervals / 5:00 Warm Up / 8 x 1:00 5K Pace / 1:00 recovery between intervals
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: Running for More: Purpose or RECOVERY RUN: 20:00 minute run
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: 12 Minute Run or RECOVERY RUN: 12:00 minute run
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: Grateful 8K Run or LONG RUN: 8K / 5 Mile Run
17 Weeks to Go
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: 15 Minute Run or RECOVERY RUN: 15:00 minute run
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: Fear Less 5K or RECOVERY RUN: 5K / 3.1 Mile Run
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: Next Speed Run or SPEED RUN: Intervals / 5:00 Warm Up / 1:00 5K Pace / 2:00 10K Pace / 1:00 5K Pace / 2 x 0:45 Mile Pace / 2:00 10K Pace / 1:00 5K Pace / 0:45 Mile Pace / 0:30 Best Pace / 0:15 Best Pace / 1:00 recovery between all intervals
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: Twenty Minute Run or RECOVERY RUN: 20:00 minute run
- Nike Run Club Guided Run: 10K Run or LONG RUN: 10K / 6.2 Mile Run
Let’s Go
Stoked to train for a marathon? Download the Nike Run Club App and start running today.