Running shorts with phone and zip pockets: the freedom to discover
From after-work runs to weekend trail adventures, our running shorts with pockets help you stay ready for anything. Perfect for stashing your phone, cards or other essentials, these shorts combine practical details with high-performance features.
When it comes to smashing your personal best, small details make a big difference. That's why we design running shorts with phone pockets—so you can run further without worrying about your valuables. But you can also expect maximum comfort from every pair. Think stretchy materials and side splits in the legs that set you free to move. Meanwhile, elasticated waists and inner drawcords offer a secure, adjustable fit. For maximum visibility in low-light conditions, look out for running shorts with pockets and reflective design elements.
Marathon training. Turbo-charged sprints. Family park runs. Wherever and however you like to run, you're going to build up some heat. When you're choosing your Nike running shorts with pockets, look for styles with our innovative Nike Dri-FIT fabric. Its moisture-wicking fibres draw away sweat from your skin, so it can dry quickly—keeping you cool and dry for longer. Opt for Nike shorts with zip pockets made from breathable, lightweight materials—ideal for staying comfortable as you rack up the miles.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look for running shorts with pockets featuring our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.