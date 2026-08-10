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Older Kids Lifestyle Accessories & Equipment

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
Bestseller
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
39,99 €
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
22,99 €
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
29,99 €
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
32,99 €
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
13,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
34,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
32,99 €
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Beanie
22,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Bucket Hat
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Bucket Hat
22,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
17,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
32,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
39,99 €
Nike
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
Just In
Nike
Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
29,99 €
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
59,99 €
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
27,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
17,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
27,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Air Raid Fuel Pack (4L)
Jordan
Air Raid Fuel Pack (4L)
37,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
Jordan
Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
22,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
37,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
39,99 €
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
24,99 €
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack Youth Nike JDI Mini Backpack
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack
Youth Nike JDI Mini Backpack
34,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Structured Strapback Cap
Jordan
Older Kids' Structured Strapback Cap
24,99 €