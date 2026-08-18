Mother's Day gift ideas: show your appreciation
Looking for the perfect Mother's Day present? We've got you covered with our collection of high-performance gifts, from everyday essentials to bold designs. You'll find the gear that will help her push past her limits. And with innovative designs and breathable fabrics, she'll look and feel her best.
Our Mother's Day gift collection has a range of styles designed to keep up with her active lifestyle. Whatever her sport, expect classic pieces and practical accessories she's sure to love. From tops and tees to cosy joggers and hoodies, you'll find the ideal present in our selection of gift ideas. Or, keep Mother's Day simple with a Nike gift card so she can choose for herself.
Stylish presents for mum
Give some love this Mother's Day with sportswear gifts that help elevate her workout game. Whether she likes to hit the gym or tough mountain trails, we have something for every taste. Choose bright colourways for a standout look, or opt for discreet styles to keep it simple. Our unique designs will keep her comfortable no matter the weather, with breathable materials and adjustable coverage. Lightweight gear made with Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat from the skin, allowing quick evaporation to keep her dry. Don't forget to check out our sports bras for confidence-boosting support.
We're committed to Nike's Move to Zero, our journey towards net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. That's why we create pieces with Sustainable Materials that are kinder to the planet and your conscience. So whether you're looking for something practical, stylish or more eco-friendly, our Mother's Day collection has it all.