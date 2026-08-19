Yoga Sets & Outfits

(66)
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
54,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
99,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
99,99 €
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
54,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
94,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
99,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
94,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
109,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
Nike Zenvy
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
99,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Tank Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Tank Top
54,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
59,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
99,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
99,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
89,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
44,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
39,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
54,99 €
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
47,99 €
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
47,99 €
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
47,99 €
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
54,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
37,99 €
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
54,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
44,99 €
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
54,99 €
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Relaxed
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
34,99 €
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
37,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
49,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
49,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Halter Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Halter Sports Bra
44,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
49,99 €
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
44,99 €
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
44,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
54,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
39,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
49,99 €
Nike One Classic Twist
Nike One Classic Twist Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic Twist
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
34,99 €
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
54,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
37,99 €
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
54,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
44,99 €
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
54,99 €
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Relaxed
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
34,99 €
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
37,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
49,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
49,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Halter Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Halter Sports Bra
44,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
49,99 €
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
44,99 €
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
44,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
54,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
39,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
49,99 €
Nike One Classic Twist
Nike One Classic Twist Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic Twist
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
34,99 €

Yoga outfit sets: find your flow

Strength-building practices, challenging balances, blissed-out resting poses. Our yoga sets help you stay focused and present. Expect streamlined cuts that let you move freely without distraction. Meanwhile, squatproof weaves ensure maximum confidence. You'll also find discreet pockets with zip-closed fastenings to keep your essentials secure and handy during your practice. Meanwhile, our supportive sports bras hold everything in place, so you can stay focused on your next pose.


Our yoga outfit sets are carefully crafted to suit flowing movements and a mindful pace. We have leggings in gentle-support fabrics so you can clearly see your line and form. Meanwhile, our tops come in a choice of short and long-sleeved styles to suit the season. Heading to hot yoga? Look for light, strappy crop tops and short leggings that provide a barely-there feel. And if you're staying active during your pregnancy, choose maternity apparel that adapts to your changing form.


We craft our yoga sets from top-spec fabrics designed for movement. Take our Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It wicks away sweat from your body so it can dry fast, helping you stay comfortable during challenging asanas and Ashtanga classes. Meanwhile, InfinaSoft weaves feel gentle against your skin—perfect for tranquil, restorative sessions. With added stretch built into the materials, your yoga set will move with you and hold its shape. Look out for matching yoga sets to bring a coordinated finish to your apparel.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Ready to join us on our journey? Choose Nike yoga outfits with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.