Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls Fleece Clothing

      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Joggers
      €87.99
      Nike Speckled Fleece Crew
      Nike Speckled Fleece Crew Younger Kids' Crew
      Nike Speckled Fleece Crew
      Younger Kids' Crew
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 1/2-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') 1/2-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
      €47.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
      €44.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Winterized Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Winterized Hoodie
      €67.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers (extended size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Cargo Trousers (extended size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      €49.99
      Nike
      Nike Younger Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike
      Younger Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Jacquard Sherpa Jacket
      Jordan Jacquard Sherpa Jacket Older Kids' Jacket
      Jordan Jacquard Sherpa Jacket
      Older Kids' Jacket
      €99.99
      Nike Multi+
      Nike Multi+ Older Kids' Therma-FIT Training Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi+
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Training Hoodie
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      €47.99
      Nike Multi+
      Nike Multi+ Older Kids' Therma-FIT Training Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi+
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Training Joggers
      €49.99
      Nike Multi
      Nike Multi Older Kids' Therma-FIT Training Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Training Joggers
      €47.99
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Older Kids' Full-Zip Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      €44.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      €52.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      €67.99
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Printed Joggers
      Nike Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Printed Joggers
      €49.99
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree' Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      €44.99