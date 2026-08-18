Winter Running Gear, Clothes & Trainers

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Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Therma-FIT Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Therma-FIT Running Gilet
99,99 €
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
169,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
119,99 €
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
139,99 €
Nike Pacer
Nike Pacer Men's Therma-FIT Lightweight Running Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Pacer
Men's Therma-FIT Lightweight Running Gloves
30% off
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Hoodie
30% off
Nike Pacer
Nike Pacer Women's Therma-FIT Lightweight Running Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Pacer
Women's Therma-FIT Lightweight Running Gloves
30% off
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes With Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes With Reflective Design Accents
169,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Storm-FIT Aerogami Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Storm-FIT Aerogami Running Jacket
224,99 €
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Women's Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Women's Running Gilet
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Repel Running Jacket
74,99 €
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Men's Down Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Men's Down Running Gilet
179,99 €
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Reflective Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Reflective Cap
32,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
119,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Knit Trousers
37,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Mid Layer
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Mid Layer
69,99 €
Nike
Nike Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike
Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
44,99 €
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
44,99 €
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami
Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
234,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
89,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
44,99 €

Winter running gear: chase down your dreams

Your training programme doesn't stop for the colder seasons, which is why we created our winter running gear. From water-resistant footwear to snug base layers and protective outerwear, you'll find all the apparel you need to run with confidence in challenging weather. Look out for pieces with high-contrast colours and reflective design elements that help you stay visible in rainy, misty and low-light conditions.

Build your confidence from the ground up with a pair of trainers from the winter running gear range. Browse water-repellent uppers so your feet stay dry and protected for longer, as well as engineered materials at the ankles to keep out water droplets, mud splashes and debris. Lightly textured rubber outsoles give you the durability you need for hard-surface running. If you're heading out into the countryside, look for specialist trail-running designs with generative traction patterns for maximum grip on uneven terrain.

Layering up is key to staying comfortable on colder days, so our range of winter running clothes includes plenty of light base layers to keep you snug. Neat fits ensure fuss-free silhouettes, while added stretch in the fibres gives you the freedom to move in every direction. As your muscles start to warm up, our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT fabric wicks away sweat, so it can dry quickly. Look out for wool-blend materials that provide extra insulation for the chilliest conditions.

To complete your collection of running gear for winter, add a water-resistant outer layer. Explore lightweight pieces that give you the coverage you want without adding weight or bulk, and adjustable hoods for maximum protection if the weather takes a turn for the worse. Meanwhile, strategically placed vents provide extra air circulation where you need it most. If the sun comes out unexpectedly, packable designs make it simple to carry your jacket with you.