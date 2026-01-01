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Nike Younger Kids' Lifestyle 3-Piece Hoodie Set with T-Shirt - Black

Nike

Younger Kids' Lifestyle 3-Piece Hoodie Set with T-Shirt

64,99 €
Black
Midnight Navy

Klarna Available at checkout.

Easily outfit the littlest athletes in coordinated, versatile sport style with this three-piece set. The standard fit T-shirt has a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The full-zip hoodie is a grab-and-go essential, and the matching trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that lasts all day, all play.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: JA3219-010

Nike

64,99 €

Easily outfit the littlest athletes in coordinated, versatile sport style with this three-piece set. The standard fit T-shirt has a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The full-zip hoodie is a grab-and-go essential, and the matching trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that lasts all day, all play.

Product Details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: JA3219-010

Size & Fit

    • Male model is wearing size 6 and is 3'7" (109cm approx.)
    • Female model is wearing size 6 and is 4'4" (131cm approx.)
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Younger Kids' Lifestyle 3-Piece Hoodie Set with T-Shirt

    Nike

    64,99 €

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