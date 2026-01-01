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Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Full-Zip and Trousers Set - Black

Nike

Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Full-Zip and Trousers Set

64,99 €
Black
Midnight Navy

Klarna Available at checkout.

Dress your kiddo in this performance tracksuit, which is made of woven fabric enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help them stay cool and dry while they play. The hooded jacket has a full-zip closure and handy side-seam pockets, and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit. Style this set with any Nike Dri-FIT tank top or T-shirt for a complete look designed for movement.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: JA3410-010

Nike

64,99 €

Dress your kiddo in this performance tracksuit, which is made of woven fabric enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help them stay cool and dry while they play. The hooded jacket has a full-zip closure and handy side-seam pockets, and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit. Style this set with any Nike Dri-FIT tank top or T-shirt for a complete look designed for movement.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: JA3410-010

Size & Fit

    • Male model is wearing size 6 and is 3'12" (121cm approx.)
    • Female model is wearing size 6 and is 3'11" (119cm approx.)
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Full-Zip and Trousers Set

    Nike

    64,99 €

    Complete the look