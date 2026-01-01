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Nike Younger Kids' Club Beanie and Gloves Set - Black

Nike

Younger Kids' Club Beanie and Gloves Set

30% off
Black
Playful Pink

Klarna Available at checkout.

Kids can complement their Nike jacket, fit or kicks with this two-piece accessory set. The cuffed beanie is made from super-soft cashmere-like acrylic yarns that feel super cosy, and the matching gloves are made from stretchy yarns for a comfy fit that will help keep small hands toasty.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: FV2830-010

Nike

30% off

Kids can complement their Nike jacket, fit or kicks with this two-piece accessory set. The cuffed beanie is made from super-soft cashmere-like acrylic yarns that feel super cosy, and the matching gloves are made from stretchy yarns for a comfy fit that will help keep small hands toasty.

Product Details

  • Hat: 100% acrylic; Gloves: 82% acrylic/17% polyester/1% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: FV2830-010

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Younger Kids' Club Beanie and Gloves Set

    Nike

    30% off

    Complete the look