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Nike Younger Kids' 2-Piece Crew Set - Dark Grey Heather

Nike

Younger Kids' 2-Piece Crew Set

74,99 €
Dark Grey Heather
Black

Klarna Available at checkout.

This set of everyday essentials pieces is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on your child's skin. The cosy crew top has a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank top. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather
  • Style: IB7599-022

Nike

74,99 €

This set of everyday essentials pieces is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on your child's skin. The cosy crew top has a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank top. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.

Product Details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather
  • Style: IB7599-022

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size 6 and is 3′8″ (112cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Younger Kids' 2-Piece Crew Set

    Nike

    74,99 €

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