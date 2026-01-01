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Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Klarna Available at checkout.
Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these Tottenham Hotspur joggers. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: II3965-451
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
44,99 €
Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these Tottenham Hotspur joggers. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
Product Details
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Pocket bags: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: II3965-451
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4′7″ (138cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
44,99 €