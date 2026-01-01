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Recycled Materials
Nike Swim
Women's Ripple-Texture Square-Neck One Piece
59,99 €
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made with at least 75% recycled fibres
Classic meets modern in this timeless ripple-texture swimsuit. Fully lined with light bust support, cheeky coverage and a high-cut leg, this suit offers the perfect balance of comfort and style.
- Colour Shown: Slate/Black
- Style: IQ7768-497
Nike Swim
59,99 €
Classic meets modern in this timeless ripple-texture swimsuit. Fully lined with light bust support, cheeky coverage and a high-cut leg, this suit offers the perfect balance of comfort and style.
Benefits
- Light support gives you a gentle hold with plenty of freedom for low-impact water activities.
- Built-in shelf bra provides comfortable support and modesty.
- Fully lined for support and modesty.
- Adjustable straps help you find your perfect fit.
Product Details
- Removable bra cups
- Cheeky bottom coverage
- High-cut leg sits high on the hips
- Embroidered Swoosh
- Body: 52% recycled polyester, 41% recycled nylon, 7% elastane; liner: 100% recycled polyester
- HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY. AFTER EACH WEAR. NON-CHLORINE BLEACH. LINE DRY. DO NOT IRON. DO NOT DRY-CLEAN. DO NOT STORE WET.
- Colour Shown: Slate/Black
- Style: IQ7768-497
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Swim
59,99 €