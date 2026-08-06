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Nike Swim Older Kids' (Girls') Crossback One Piece - Black/White

Nike Swim

Older Kids' (Girls') Crossback One Piece

34,99 €

Klarna Available at checkout.

Get the fully lined crossback swimsuit that works as hard as you do. Full-bottom coverage means this suit stays in place so you can focus on your speed. Go ahead, take that victory lap.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IV5156-010

Nike Swim

34,99 €

Get the fully lined crossback swimsuit that works as hard as you do. Full-bottom coverage means this suit stays in place so you can focus on your speed. Go ahead, take that victory lap.

Benefits

Fully lined for better fit, comfort and a secure feel.

Product Details

  • Embroidered Swoosh
  • Full-bottom coverage
  • Body: 80% nylon, 20% elastane (chlorine resistant); liner: 100% polyester
  • HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY. AFTER EACH WEAR. NON-CHLORINE BLEACH. LINE DRY. DO NOT IRON. DO NOT DRY-CLEAN. DO NOT STORE WET.
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IV5156-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′0″ (152cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Silke654153246

    Passgenau. Super Tragekomfort. Sehr gute Qualität

Nike Swim Older Kids' (Girls') Crossback One Piece

Nike Swim

34,99 €

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