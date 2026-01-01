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Nike Refuel Locking-Lid Bottle (946ml approx.) - Black/Black/Black/White

Nike Refuel

Locking-Lid Bottle (946ml approx.)

24,99 €
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

Keep your hydration game on lock. This bottle's squeezable design allows for fast water flow for easier drinking. The flip-top lid easily locks into place and has a leakproof valve to help avoid spills.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/White
  • Style: IR8566-069

Nike Refuel

24,99 €

Keep your hydration game on lock. This bottle's squeezable design allows for fast water flow for easier drinking. The flip-top lid easily locks into place and has a leakproof valve to help avoid spills.

Product Details

  • 63.23% low-density polyethylene/18.71% polypropylene/9.94% thermoplastic elastomer/6.05% acrylonitrile butadiene styrene/1.21% silicone/0.86% stainless steel
  • Foldable handle
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/White
  • Style: IR8566-069

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Refuel Locking-Lid Bottle (946ml approx.)

    Nike Refuel

    24,99 €

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