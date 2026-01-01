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Paris Saint-Germain Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Klarna Available at checkout.
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping PSG. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: II3721-010
Paris Saint-Germain Club
49,99 €
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping PSG. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
Product Details
- Front pocket
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: II3721-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′8″ (141cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Paris Saint-Germain Club
49,99 €