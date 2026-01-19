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Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) - Black

Nike

Older Kids' Dri-FIT Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)

27,99 €
Black
Game Royal
University Red
Black/Dark Grey

Klarna Available at checkout.

These boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made of stretchy poly-knit fabric and enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help you stay cool and dry as you move throughout the day. The elastic waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: FB0407-011

Nike

27,99 €

These boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made of stretchy poly-knit fabric and enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help you stay cool and dry as you move throughout the day. The elastic waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.

Product Details

  • Includes 3 pairs of boxer briefs
  • 92% recycled polyester/8% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: FB0407-011

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Super !

    Grzegorz882839540

    Rozmiar dziecięcy L na wzrost 145 cm szczupły styl. Są świetne do wszelkich aktywności. Bez otarć.

Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)

Nike

27,99 €

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