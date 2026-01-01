Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
Klarna Available at checkout.
Look and feel fresh on and off the court in our premium, lightweight fleece. Smooth both inside and outside, this hoodie gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk. Plus, its sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay dry and comfortable when things heat up.
- Colour Shown: True Blue
- Style: IM7551-485
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Look and feel fresh on and off the court in our premium, lightweight fleece. Smooth both inside and outside, this hoodie gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk. Plus, its sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay dry and comfortable when things heat up.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product Details
- Body: 69% cotton/31% polyester. Hood lining: 69% cotton/31% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: True Blue
- Style: IM7551-485
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece