Jordan
Collectors Gym Duffel (45L)
Klarna Available at checkout.
This duffel is the ultimate bag for any sneakerhead. It's made from CORDURA® fabric, which is resistant to abrasions, tears and scuffs, with a water-repellent finish to help keep your belongings safe and dry. The main compartment has adjustable, removable padded dividers to help keep your sneakers protected during your travels (holds up to 3 pairs of size 13 men's shoes) and a laptop sleeve inside. Use the ballistic mesh pockets on the side for stashing water bottles, the zip pockets on the front can help secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to and the handles and removable strap provide versatile carry and wear options.
- Colour Shown: Khaki
- Style: IU5400-247
Jordan
This duffel is the ultimate bag for any sneakerhead. It's made from CORDURA® fabric, which is resistant to abrasions, tears and scuffs, with a water-repellent finish to help keep your belongings safe and dry. The main compartment has adjustable, removable padded dividers to help keep your sneakers protected during your travels (holds up to 3 pairs of size 13 men's shoes) and a laptop sleeve inside. Use the ballistic mesh pockets on the side for stashing water bottles, the zip pockets on the front can help secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to and the handles and removable strap provide versatile carry and wear options.
Product Details
- 32cm H x 46.5cm L x 29.5cm D (approx.). Strap length: 129.5cm (longest) (approx.)
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Khaki
- Style: IU5400-247
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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