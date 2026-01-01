Jordan Collectors Gym Duffel (45L)

This duffel is the ultimate bag for any sneakerhead. It's made from CORDURA® fabric, which is resistant to abrasions, tears and scuffs, with a water-repellent finish to help keep your belongings safe and dry. The main compartment has adjustable, removable padded dividers to help keep your sneakers protected during your travels (holds up to 3 pairs of size 13 men's shoes) and a laptop sleeve inside. Use the ballistic mesh pockets on the side for stashing water bottles, the zip pockets on the front can help secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to and the handles and removable strap provide versatile carry and wear options.

Colour Shown: Khaki

Style: IU5400-247