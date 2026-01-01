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England 2026/27 Heritage Crossbody Nike Heritage Crossbody - Obsidian/White

England 2026/27 Heritage Crossbody

Nike Heritage Cross-Body

29,99 €
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

An alternative to the classic hip-pack style, the Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag offers hands-free storage in a design you wear across the chest. A Futura logo print and easy-to-adjust strap make it a smart pick for everyday use. The main storage pocket and accessories pocket help keep your gear organised. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
  • Style: IQ6787-451

England 2026/27 Heritage Crossbody

29,99 €

An alternative to the classic hip-pack style, the Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag offers hands-free storage in a design you wear across the chest. A Futura logo print and easy-to-adjust strap make it a smart pick for everyday use. The main storage pocket and accessories pocket help keep your gear organised. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester.

Benefits

Zipped main pocket helps keep your bigger items organised and stored securely. Zipped accessories pocket provides secure small-item storage.

Product Details

  • Adjustable strap provides a personalised fit.
  • 100% polyester
  • Hand-wash
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
  • Style: IQ6787-451

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    England 2026/27 Heritage Crossbody Nike Heritage Crossbody

    England 2026/27 Heritage Crossbody

    29,99 €

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