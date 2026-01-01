England 2026/27 Heritage Crossbody Nike Heritage Crossbody

England 2026/27 Heritage Crossbody
Nike Heritage Cross-Body
Klarna Available at checkout.
An alternative to the classic hip-pack style, the Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag offers hands-free storage in a design you wear across the chest. A Futura logo print and easy-to-adjust strap make it a smart pick for everyday use. The main storage pocket and accessories pocket help keep your gear organised. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: IQ6787-451
England 2026/27 Heritage Crossbody
An alternative to the classic hip-pack style, the Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag offers hands-free storage in a design you wear across the chest. A Futura logo print and easy-to-adjust strap make it a smart pick for everyday use. The main storage pocket and accessories pocket help keep your gear organised. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester.
Benefits
Zipped main pocket helps keep your bigger items organised and stored securely. Zipped accessories pocket provides secure small-item storage.
Product Details
- Adjustable strap provides a personalised fit.
- 100% polyester
- Hand-wash
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: IQ6787-451
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England 2026/27 Heritage Crossbody