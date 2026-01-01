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Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
30% off
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Nike took the football world by storm 30 years ago. This water-repellent jacket has the same details as those timeless mid-'90s designs, but with the tech to stand up to the modern game.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/Pink Foam/Pink Foam
- Style: IF1528-410
Nike Energy
30% off
Nike took the football world by storm 30 years ago. This water-repellent jacket has the same details as those timeless mid-'90s designs, but with the tech to stand up to the modern game.
Benefits
- Four-way stretch woven fabric is made to move with you.
- Hand pockets for storage.
Product Details
- 2-way front zip
- Elastic cuffs and hem
- Elastic hood opening
- Embroidered Swoosh logo
- 85% polyester/15% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/Pink Foam/Pink Foam
- Style: IF1528-410
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6'1" (approx 184cm.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Energy
30% off