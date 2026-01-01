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Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts - Midnight Navy/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Crossover

Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts

24,99 €
Midnight Navy/White
Black/White

Klarna Available at checkout.

Breathable mesh and our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology help you stay cool and comfortable while you run the court in these lightweight basketball shorts.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IO3380-410

Nike Crossover

24,99 €

Breathable mesh and our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology help you stay cool and comfortable while you run the court in these lightweight basketball shorts.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord helps you find your perfect fit.

Product Details

  • Embroidered Swoosh logo
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IO3380-410

Size & Fit

    • Female model is wearing size M and is 5'1" (154cm approx.)
    • Male model is wearing size M and is 4'2"(127cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts

    Nike Crossover

    24,99 €

    Complete the look