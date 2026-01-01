triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 6
Croatia 2026 Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie - Obsidian/White/University Red

Croatia 2026

Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie

69,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Fleece Pullover Hoodie combines classic style with the soft comfort of fleece.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White/University Red
  • Style: IO8649-451

Croatia 2026

69,99 €

Fleece Pullover Hoodie combines classic style with the soft comfort of fleece.

Product Details

  • 80–82% cotton/18–20% polyester.
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White/University Red
  • Style: IO8649-451

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Croatia 2026.

    Croatia 2026 Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie

    Croatia 2026

    69,99 €

    Complete the look