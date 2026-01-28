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Nike Control Football - White/Black/Black

Nike Control

Football

30% off

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Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the new Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
  • Style: HV4395-100

Nike Control

30% off

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the new Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.

Benefits

  • All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.
  • The contrasting colours allow the ball to maintain a high level of visual performance.
  • The engineered placement of ink adds grip while enhancing the aerodynamic properties.

Product details

  • 37% polyurethane (PU)/33% rubber/20% polyester/10% rayon
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
  • Style: HV4395-100

Reviews (2)

3.5 stars

  • Aucune résistance et usure beaucoup trop rapide

    YounesB194786700

    J’ai acheté la version précédente et il s'est usé très rapidement et même troué très facilement en quelques utilisations seulement. J’espère que cette nouvelle version est améliorée.

  • The best

    Ryan7368872

    The best football you can buy right now is have latest from all brands this is very accurate and also if you have good technique knuckleballs are possible

Nike Control Football

Nike Control

30% off

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