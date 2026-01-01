Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Klarna Available at checkout.
Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. Small but mighty – this bag is the perfect size for all your small, daily essentials. It has both front and back zip compartments. An internal slip pocket in the back helps keep your valuables organised and easy to access. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1279-010
Nike Commute
Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. Small but mighty – this bag is the perfect size for all your small, daily essentials. It has both front and back zip compartments. An internal slip pocket in the back helps keep your valuables organised and easy to access. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.
Benefits
- The adjustable shoulder strap converts to wear on either side.
- A padded back panel allows you to carry in comfort.
Product Details
- 12.5cm W x 20.5cm H x 5cm D (approx.)
- Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1279-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Commute