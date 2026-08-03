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Highly Rated
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts - Black/Black/White

Nike Club

Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts

44,99 €
Black/Black/White
Sail/Sail/Black
Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
Obsidian/Obsidian/White
Pink Foam/Pink Foam/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Built with the comfort of Nike Club, these French terry Alumni shorts have a casual cut that's relaxed through the seat and thighs.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: FQ4950-010

Nike Club

44,99 €

Built with the comfort of Nike Club, these French terry Alumni shorts have a casual cut that's relaxed through the seat and thighs.

Benefits

  • This midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.
  • A back pocket helps keep your small items secure.

Product details

  • Pockets
  • An elastic waistband with a round external drawcord
  • 58% cotton/23% rayon/19% polyester. Front pocket: 100% cotton; waistband: 49% rayon/47% cotton/4% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: FQ4950-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Big & Tall model is wearing size 3XL and is 6'5" (196cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (59)

4.3 stars

  • sebastienpons@hotmail.fr

    Basic à avoir dans ses tenues.

  • Alessio964280210

    perfetti, molto comodi, li consiglio molto.

  • Un rosa sbiadito

    DanielaV366644012

    Sembrava carino il colore visto in foto, ma indossato e visto dal vivo non mi è piaciuto granché, troppo chiaro e senza identità. Inoltre la vestibilità mi sembra più ampia degli altri pantaloncini già in mio possesso dello stesso tipo.

Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts

Nike Club

44,99 €

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