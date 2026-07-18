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Highly Rated
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Shorts - Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White

Nike Club

Men's Fleece Cargo Shorts

54,99 €
Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
Black/Black/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Clean meets casual with these classic shorts. Smooth on the outside and super-soft on the inside, their brushed fleece delivers comfort you can count on.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
  • Style: FN3525-063

Nike Club

54,99 €

Clean meets casual with these classic shorts. Smooth on the outside and super-soft on the inside, their brushed fleece delivers comfort you can count on.

Benefits

  • Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.
  • The standard fit feels relaxed through the seat and thighs.
  • A back pocket and hand pockets fit most phones.

Product details

  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo
  • Knee length
  • Elastic waistband with round braided drawcord
  • Body: 80–81% cotton/19–20% polyester. Side pocket knuckle side/Back pocket: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
  • Style: FN3525-063

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
    • Big & Tall model is wearing size XXL and is 6'2" (188cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (35)

4.4 stars

  • Snap buttons come off!

    teodori101942683

    Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.

  • Nike cargo shorts

    Hams

    Comfortable fit with many pockets

  • Great pair of cargo shorts

    Nike 270

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very comfortable and come down just past the knee. I would highly recommend these shorts

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Shorts

Nike Club

54,99 €

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