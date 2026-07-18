Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Shorts

Snap buttons come off!
teodori101942683
Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Clean meets casual with these classic shorts. Smooth on the outside and super-soft on the inside, their brushed fleece delivers comfort you can count on.
Nike Club
Clean meets casual with these classic shorts. Smooth on the outside and super-soft on the inside, their brushed fleece delivers comfort you can count on.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.4 stars
Snap buttons come off!
teodori101942683
Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.
Nike cargo shorts
Hams
Comfortable fit with many pockets
Great pair of cargo shorts
Nike 270
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very comfortable and come down just past the knee. I would highly recommend these shorts
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
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Nike Club