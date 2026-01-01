Chelsea 25/26
Nike Club Cap 5P
Klarna Available at checkout.
A classic mid-depth cap with plenty of styling options, this Nike Club Cap comes in smooth material that has a soft wash for easy comfort from day 1. The pre-curved bill lends itself to casual styling, and the adjustable back-strap lets you find the right fit.
- Colour Shown: Black/Vibrant Yellow
- Style: IU3896-010
Chelsea 25/26
A classic mid-depth cap with plenty of styling options, this Nike Club Cap comes in smooth material that has a soft wash for easy comfort from day 1. The pre-curved bill lends itself to casual styling, and the adjustable back-strap lets you find the right fit.
Benefits
- Nike Club caps feature a mid-depth design with classic style, versatile for any occasion.
- Mid-depth design fits just above the head for a versatile profile that's casual and easy to style.
- Back closure is adjustable using the metal slider. Excess back strap can be neatly tucked into the sweatband.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Hand-wash
- Colour Shown: Black/Vibrant Yellow
- Style: IU3896-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chelsea 25/26