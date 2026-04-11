Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards

Great
Great
Great excellent like
Klarna Available at checkout.
Keep the game fun, but keep it safe. This design features a hard shell for low-profile coverage and a foam back for comfort.
Nike Charge
Keep the game fun, but keep it safe. This design features a hard shell for low-profile coverage and a foam back for comfort.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.9 stars
Great
Great
Great excellent like
Nike charge kids football shin pads
Tayy
Decent pricing and does the job but would be handy to have a size chart included for sizing references.
Looks good and works well
Soccer Mom
My son loves them. Cool colour too.
Nike Charge