Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Shoe Bag (11L)

praktisch, sauber
KatrinB896734485
Praktisch für die Reise, Kurztripps.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester fibres
The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.
Nike Brasilia 9.5
QUICK-GRAB SHOE STORAGE.
The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
praktisch, sauber
KatrinB896734485
Praktisch für die Reise, Kurztripps.
Il Top
Luca940326793
Come sempre il top in stile, materiale ed utilità
CAPIENTE
PIO81
IO LA USO PER METTERCI GLI ACCESSORI PER L'ATTIVITA' SPORTIVA CHE PRATICO, CAPIENTE E BEN FATTA. MI PIACE MOSTRARLA OLTRE AD ESSERMI UTILE
Nike Brasilia 9.5